MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10.30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil climbs as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.58 a barrel at 0111 GMT, clawing back a 1.4% loss on Thursday. WTI is headed for a weekly gain of more than 8%, which would be its strongest rise since early February.

Reuters
August 27, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about near term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.58 a barrel at 0111 GMT, clawing back a 1.4% loss on Thursday. WTI is headed for a weekly gain of more than 8%, which would be its strongest rise since early February.

Brent crude futures similarly rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.23 a barrel, after falling 1.6% on Thursday.

Brent is on track for a rise of more than 9% this week, its biggest weekly jump since June 2020 mostly on relief that China has contained an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they have begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm was brewing in the Caribbean Sea, forecast to barrel through the Gulf on the weekend.

Close

Related stories

Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. Over 45% of total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.

The prospect of U.S. Gulf supply outages helped turn the market around from losses on Thursday, which had been partly spurred by output returning at a Mexican oil platform following a fatal fire.

”The market may have more immediate concerns, with a storm building in the Caribbean. It’s expected to become a powerful hurricane and potentially wreak havoc in the Gulf of Mexico and Texas early next week,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Analysts also expect moves in the dollar to be a big factor on Friday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a highly anticipated speech. The markets expect he may give some guidance on plans for tapering of bond purchases in the fourth quarter.

”If we do see an earlier tapering, our expectation is the U.S. dollar will lift, and that will put pressure on oil and other commodities,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
Reuters
Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
first published: Aug 27, 2021 08:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.