Oil buyers reel from OPEC+ cuts as they explore alternatives

Bloomberg
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

The shock decision from Riyadh and some of its partners came just before the release of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s official selling prices, or OSPs, for May crude sales.

Oil refiners in Asia — like the wider crude market — have found themselves caught out by the surprise Saudi-led move to spearhead an OPEC+ production cut, and are now preparing to diversify purchases in the spot market if needed.

The shock decision from Riyadh and some of its partners came just before the release of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s official selling prices, or OSPs, for May crude sales. Term buyers of Saudi crude expressed some concern about their ability to get the volume and type of oil they want from Aramco next month after the announcement of a 500,000 barrel-a-day curb by the Kingdom.

Given the turmoil in the market, some Chinese refiners are starting to mull spot purchases from suppliers including Latin America, the US and West Africa to make up for a shortfall should OSPs from Saudi Aramco and other producers become too expensive, according to people familiar with trading strategies.

Oil futures surged as the week opened following the supply cut. The plan was announced in piecemeal fashion at the weekend, with Saudi Arabia unveiling a plan for lower production that was followed by smaller moves by other nations. Riyadh, along with Moscow, are the de facto leaders of OPEC+, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are known.