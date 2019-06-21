'Oil & rupee bigger risk than trade war; budget will likely be built on these 3 pillars'

The Union Budget slated for July 5 will likely focus on tax breaks and higher spendings to spur rural, semi-urban and urban consumption, Mayuresh Joshi, Portfolio Manager, Angel Broking said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: What are your expectations from the Union Budget?

A: The Union Budget slated for July 5 will likely focus on tax breaks and higher spendings to spur rural, semi-urban and urban consumption. Expect the budget to have a very strong bias towards agriculture, consumption and infrastructure as these are likely the three pillars on which it will be built.

One can expect a mix of tax cuts for individuals, greater exemptions and also major tax incentives for the SMEs and the MSMEs, which are the real engines of employment in India.

Cutting corporate tax rates could be on the agenda, but might not be taken considering the pressure on resource raising and aggressive targets.

Q: Which sectors can outperform under Modi 2.0?

A: We believe that Modi 2.0 will be all about 3 broad themes.

Firstly, there will be a consumption theme and that will include sectors like food products, consumer staples, private banking.

Secondly, there will be a big infrastructure push and Nitin Gadkari is likely to stay relentless. This will not only fill up the order book positions of construction companies but also give a push to a turnaround in the capital cycle.

The third segment will be sectors that can have government push through affordable rural & urban housing. We select like cement stores as they can be a big beneficiary of this government’s capex cycle.

Q: Midcaps have been under performing for the last 18 months. Do you think they will outperform large caps soon?

A: We believe that midcaps could actually bounce back from almost a year and half of quiescence. Factors like mutual fund reclassification, LTCG on equities and Additional Special Margins are all passé. The real focus will be on midcaps with sound business models and well grounded corporate governance practices.

The success of midcaps will largely hinge on two key factors viz. stability of the rupee and low oil prices. Both are expected to be supportive in the coming days and that could work in favour of the midcap stocks.

Q: What effect can US-China trade worries have on the Indian markets? What other global factors should one look out for?

A: The US-China trade war looks more like two countries trying to score brownie points over each other. Frankly, neither the US nor China can really afford a full-fledged trade war at this point in time. The real worry would be on two fronts.

Firstly, if the oil prices rise past the $75/bbl mark, then India will have major challenges of inflation and cost push. Secondly, if the rupee becomes volatile due to a currency war, then most FPIs could turn risk-off. These are the two risks from the global scenario rather than the trade war per se.

Q: Do you think this is a good time to buy, or should investors wait for the markets to consolidate?

A: It is hard to time the market and pinpoint the bottom. A revival in corporate earnings and private capex expected in the second half can give the much-needed fillip to the market and a strong justification for premium valuations the market is factoring.

Secondly, to fight the impending global slowdown, the global central bankers have suggested a loose monetary policy which shall ensure ample liquidity for risk on asset classes like equities. So budget announcements, liquidity tightness easing off, demand coming back in the second half of this fiscal albeit how monsoons fare shall impact rural consumption and global impact in lieu of policy initiation and respite from the US-China trade wars might bring relief.

So there shall be volatility and a phase of consolidation. One way to play this market could be to adopt a phased approach rather than investing a lump sum but the undertone of the market remains bullish.