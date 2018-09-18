App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OFS Technologies gains 20% on bonus issue approval

The board of the company in its meeting held on September 17 approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for every 10 held by the existing shareholders of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of OFS Technologies gained 20 percent on Tuesday after company approved the bonus share issue.

The board of the company in its meeting held on September 17 approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for every 10 held by the existing shareholders of the company.

The board also approved the proposal for entering into acquisition of new software business in the field of Agri and Aqua based Company and tie-up with agri and aqua based Company for its further development.

Board approved increase in authorized share capital of the company and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company and approved migration of the company from SSE SME Platform to BSE main board, subject to approval of shareholders.

At 09:51 hrs OFS Technologies was quoting at Rs 23.99, up Rs 3.89, or 19.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

