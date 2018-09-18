App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

October 1 deadline for trading hour extension deferred

Brokers are yet to come on board w.r.t trading hour extension, sources added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has deferred the deadline for implementation of trading hour extension for exchanges, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

NSE and BSE had submitted a plan to extended trading hours till midnight from October 1. On May 4, SEBI had agreed to increase timings for equity derivatives trading to 11.55 pm.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that SEBI asked BSE and NSE to conduct another round of meetings with brokers after one round of meetings failed.

The regulator feels a consensus between brokers and the bourses is critical for implementing extended trading hours.

"SEBI wants to take a decision only after brokers and the bourses are on the same page. It may also review whether the extension will hold for all segments of stocks or be restricted to just indices,” a source familiar with the development had told Moneycontrol.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 01:43 pm

