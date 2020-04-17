Oberoi Realty share price jumps 14% on early repayment of NCDs

Oberoi Realty share price rallied more than 14 percent intraday on April 17 after the company repaid NCDs ahead of schedule.

The stock, which has rallied more than 31 percent this week, so far, was quoting at Rs 386.05, up Rs 44, or 12.86 percent, on the BSE at 1059 hours.

"Oberoi Realty through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Incline Realty Pvt Ltd, has prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,00,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 125 crore, and its interest payment," the Mumbai-based real estate company told the BSE on April 16.

The date of repayment was April 23, it added.