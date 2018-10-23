App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Realty jumps 7% on strong Q2 numbers

Revenue jumped 95 percent to Rs 592.11 crore versus Rs 303.52 crore.

Share price of Oberoi Realty advanced 7.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

It consolidated Q2 net profit doubled to Rs 213.83 crore versus Rs 104.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped 95 percent to Rs 592.11 crore versus Rs 303.52 crore.

The aggregate area booked for Q2FY19 was 2.39 lakh sq. ft. as against 1.73 lakh sq. ft. booked in Q2FY18.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty said, “The real estate industry continues to undergo major transformations owing to the systemic reforms not only in the real estate sector but also the macro economy. We believe that this economic environment will continue to favour developers like us with financial prudence and a strong track record of on time delivery.

At 14:47 hrs Oberoi Realty was quoting at Rs 394.45, up Rs 15.85, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:55 pm

