OBC gains 7% as company reports profit in Q2; NII jumps to Rs 1,275 cr

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) gained 7 percent intraday Thursday as company reported profit in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company turned profitable in July-September quarter despite lower other income and operating income. The bank reported net profit at Rs 101.7 crore for the quarter against loss of Rs 1,750 crore in year-ago and loss of Rs 393.21 crore in June quarter.

Lower provisions and tax reversal helped the bank come back in black.

Net interest income grew by 1.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,275 crore with loan degrowth at 8.5 percent for quarter ended September 2018.

Asset quality improved sequentially as gross non-performing assets declined at 17.24 percent against 17.89 percent in June quarter. Net NPA also fell at 10.07 percent against 10.63 percent QoQ.

At 13:25 hrs Oriental Bank of Commerce was quoting at Rs 64.60, up Rs 2.30, or 3.69 percent on the BSE.