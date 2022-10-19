OAKS AMC opens its PMS fund for public subscriptions

OAKS Asset Management, an alternative investment manager primarily active in the private equity space, is now entering public equities with the opening up of multicap PMS - The ABC Portfolio.

The PMS fund, which is already running privately for 21 months, is aimed at sophisticated investors and focuses on investing in future transformational trends, the money manager said. The strategy has a target capacity of Rs 15,000 crore, and the minimum investments starts at Rs 5 crore.

“As an Asset Management Company, we build differentiated investment products for sophisticated investors,” said Vivek Anand PS, Founder & Managing Director, OAKS Asset Management. “Our first public market PMS is a significant milestone towards that end. It offers distinct diversification benefits to an investor’s equity allocation due to its absolute return orientation and approach based on macro trends.

According to data available at PMS Bazaar, the fund has delivered 20 percent returns so far since inception. In the last one year it has returned a little over 6 percent. Some of top stocks stocks it holds are SBI, Siemens, RIL and ITC.

The fund will be managed by Debashish Bose, who has over two decade of experience in managing money.

“We are excited to now open the PMS for subscriptions and are confident of establishing a strong and consistent public markets track record for our investors, akin to our private markets strategy,” said Anand.

Bose, who is also Managing Director - Public Markets, at the company said: ABC Portfolio stands for A = Absolute return orientation, B = Basic approach of investing in emerging trends via a C = Concentrated portfolio with around 15 names.

The ABC Portfolio seeks to capture trends that are strongly benefiting from the transition of India from a low-income to a middle-income economy.