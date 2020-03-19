App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

NYSE to shift fully to e-trading from March 23 after two coronavirus cases

The facilities to be closed include the equities and American options trading floors in New York and Arca options trading floor in San Francisco.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading from March 23, its owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said after an employee and a trader were tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were last in the exchange building on March 13, the company said on Wednesday.

The facilities to be closed include the equities and American options trading floors in New York and Arca options trading floor in San Francisco.

Close

Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, the company said.

"Our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion...and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members," NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said in a statement.

Separately, in a letter to employees, Intercontential's Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund asked staff feeling "even mildly ill" to stay at home.

The outbreak, which has killed over 100 people in the United States, has created panic and forced several businesses and local governments to take actions to limit the spread of the virus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:48 am

tags #coronavirus #e-trading #NYSE #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.