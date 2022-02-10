MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Nykaa sinks on weak Q3 but Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley remain optimistic

    Nykaa’s consolidated net profit for the December quarter was down 59.5 percent on-year to Rs 27.9 crore, however, consolidated revenue jumped 36 percent to Rs 1,098 crore

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / February 10, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Nykaa | The company recorded steep decline in profit at Rs 27.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 1,098.3 crore from Rs 807.9 crore YoY.

    Nykaa | The company recorded steep decline in profit at Rs 27.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 1,098.3 crore from Rs 807.9 crore YoY.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, sank nearly 4 percent in the morning trade on February 10 following weak earnings for the quarter ended December.

    Nykaa’s consolidated net profit for the reported quarter tanked 59.5 percent on-year to Rs 27.9 crore, however, consolidated revenue jumped 36 percent on-year to Rs 1,098 crore.

    The company’s margin performance was disappointing, as it shrank 6.3 percent from 13.2 percent a year ago as marketing expenses skyrocketed.

    The e-commerce company’s other expenses, which includes marketing costs, surged 107 percent on-year to Rs 324 crore, with the fashion segment pumping in funds on branding.

    Brokerages Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley India, however, remain optimistic on FSN E-Commerce Ventures despite the weak earnings.

    Close

    Related stories

    Morgan Stanley reportedly said the December quarter earnings were ahead of its estimates for topline and margins.

    The company is continuing its focus on driving growth and profitability, it said, retaining its “overweight” call on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,040.

    Goldman Sachs said the long-term growth outlook for the company remains unchanged even though it raised concerns over the deceleration of growth in Nykaa’s fashion vertical.

    It, however, appreciated the improvement in the margin profile despite the year-on-year contraction and retained the “buy” call with a price target of Rs 2,420.

    Shares of the company were down 3.8 percent at Rs 1,780.1 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #FSN E-Commerce Fashion Ventures #Nykaa
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 09:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.