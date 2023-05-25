Nykaa Q4 results: Analysts maintain bullish stance but lower the target price

Fashion and B2B businesses remained loss making and were funded by BPC cash flows

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The highlight of Nykaa’s Q4 earnings was sequential improvement in the EBITDA margin that analysts lauded, even as the company was somewhat affected by slowdown in demand for discretionary products.

FSN E-commerce Ventures, which runs the beauty and fashion marketplace Nykaa, said its gross merchandise value (GMV) for the quarter improved 36 percent, which was in line with estimates. At the same time, revenue growth of 34 percent was a positive surprise.

The company said improvement in its numbers can be attributed to cost-cutting in fulfilment and marketing expenses: In Q4FY23, Nykaa’s fulfilment cost per order for the BPC (beauty and personal care) segment was down to Rs 86, and the company expects it to sustain around these levels.

Fashion fulfilment costs have still not dropped sharply due to the third-party nature of the business. Going forward, the company expects to see stronger leverage in marketing costs, though it suggested that it is tougher to lower marketing costs in the fashion segment. Management also mentioned that FY22-23 was the peak loss year for fashion (Rs 110 crore EBITDA loss), and the losses should drop going forward.

Analysts noted that the cost structure of the BPC business — which is the largest segment for the company — seems to have stabilised, while the other businesses may need more investment, putting pressure on its profitable ventures.

During the quarter, Nykaa saw profits decline by over 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY22-23 to Rs 2.3 crore on the back of higher prices of raw materials. Nykaa’s bottomline was also weighed down by a tax expense of Rs 4.4 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had a tax benefit of Rs 1.8 crore.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Analysts maintained their bullish view on the stock but reduced price targets. Kotak Institutional Equities has a ‘Buy’ rating with the target price at Rs 210, down from Rs 215 earlier. JM Financial also has a price target of Rs 210, down from Rs 230 earlier.

At 1.38 pm on May 25, the stock traded up 1.5 percent at Rs 126.95 on the National Stock Exchange.

Sachin Dixit, a research analyst at JM Financial, said in a note that he has reduced the revenue and GMV estimates for FY24-25 as he believes the company will be scaling less aggressively.

Garima Mishra of Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the BPC business was on a strong footing, with a contribution margin of 25.7 percent, and a healthy 500 basis points (bps) YoY margin expansion driven by operating leverage.

Nykaa’s fashion and B2B segments continued to be loss-making businesses and were funded by BPC cash flows. Mishra expects this to be the case in FY23-24 as well.

Contrary to management expectations, Mishra has increased the estimated loss from the fashion business, though she added that this would be largely offset by the higher profitability of the BPC business.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.