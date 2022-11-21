 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lighthouse India to sell Rs 320 crore stake in Nykaa via block deal

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, via a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on November 21.

The shares would be offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece, marking a discount of nearly two percent against the last closing price.

A total of around 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent of Nykaa's overall stake would be offloaded by Lighthouse through the block trade, the report added.

Bank of America will be the broker for the deal.

Nykaa's lock-in period ended on November 10, allowing promoters and investors to liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them.

Almost 67 percent of Nykaa’s shareholding was released from lock-in with the end of the restricted period.