Nykaa in focus as undisclosed shareholder offers 14.2 million shares in block deal: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

Reportedly, the shares are being offered at Rs 148.90 a piece - a discount of 4 percent to the company's current market price - as the shareholder is looking to raise $26 million via block.

Ever since its lock-in expiry on November 9, Nykaa has seen several block trades.

An undisclosed shareholder of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, is offering 14.2 million shares in a block trade, Bloomberg reported on January 12. The total amount of shares up for the block deal amount to 0.5 percent of the company's total equity.

Reportedly, the shares are being offered at Rs 148.90 a piece - a discount of 4 percent to the company's current market price - as the shareholder is looking to raise $26 million via block. In the previous session, the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures settled 2.95 percent higher at Rs 155.10 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex closed 9.98 points or 0.02 percent lower at 60,105.50.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to CNBC-TV18, Citigroup Global Markets India is the bookrunner to this transaction.

In December, 3.7 crore shares or 1.3 percent equity of FSN E-Commerce Ventures changed hands in a block deal, it had reported.