Nykaa in focus as undisclosed shareholder offers 14.2 million shares in block deal: Report

An undisclosed shareholder of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, is offering 14.2 million shares in a block trade, Bloomberg reported on January 12. The total amount of shares up for the block deal amount to 0.5 percent of the company's total equity.

Reportedly, the shares are being offered at Rs 148.90 a piece - a discount of 4 percent to the company's current market price - as the shareholder is looking to raise $26 million via block. In the previous session, the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures settled 2.95 percent higher at Rs 155.10 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex closed 9.98 points or 0.02 percent lower at 60,105.50.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to CNBC-TV18, Citigroup Global Markets India is the bookrunner to this transaction.

In December, 3.7 crore shares or 1.3 percent equity of FSN E-Commerce Ventures changed hands in a block deal, it had reported.

Earlier in November, in another block deal 1.8 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures changed hands. Lighthouse India was likely the seller. Aslo Read: New-age firms are still not cheap and continue to make losses, says Raamdeo Agrawal Ever since its lock-in expiry on November 9, the counter has seen several trades. Foreign investors Segantii India Mauritius, Norges Bank, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore (Pte) picked up stake as pre-IPO investors Narotam Sekhsaria, Lighthouse India, TPG Growth sold their holdings.

Moneycontrol News

