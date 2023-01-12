Nykaa in focus as undisclosed shareholder offers 14.2 million shares in block trade: Report

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

An undisclosed shareholder of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, is offering 14.2 million shares in a block trade, Bloomberg reported on January 12.

Reportedly, the shares are being offered at Rs 148.90 a piece as the shareholder is looking to raise $26 million via block.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In the previous session, the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures settled 2.95 percent higher at Rs 155.10 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex closed 9.98 points or 0.02 percent lower at 60,105.50.

In December, 3.7 crore shares or 1.3 percent equity of FSN E-Commerce Ventures changed hands in a block deal, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Earlier in November, in another block deal 1.8 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures changed hands. Lighthouse India was likely the seller.

Ever since its lock-in expiry on November 9, the counter has seen several trades. Foreign investors Segantii India Mauritius, Norges Bank, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore (Pte) picked up stake as pre-IPO investors Narotam Sekhsaria, Lighthouse India, TPG Growth sold their holdings.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.)