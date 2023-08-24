English
    Nvidia short sellers lose $826 million as stock jumps after strong forecast

    Bearish bets on the chip designer, which is the biggest beneficiary of AI boom, have cost investors $11.36 billion in paper losses so far this year

    Reuters
    August 24, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST
    Nvidia

    Nvidia

    Investors with short position on Nvidia lost $826 million in mark-to-market losses on Thursday, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed, as the world's largest chipmaker's shares surged after a strong revenue forecast.

    Bearish bets on the chip designer, which is the biggest beneficiary of AI boom, have cost investors $11.36 billion in paper losses so far this year, neck-to-neck with Tesla as the worst-performing short bet, S3 Partners said.

    Nvidia shares rose 7.4% to $506.30 before the opening bell.

    Reuters
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 08:07 pm

