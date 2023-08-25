Nvidia is worth $240 a share not $400-500 at present: NYU's Aswath Damodaran

Nvidia on August 23 exceeded expectations as the company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, which was up 101 percent from a year ago and up 88 percent from the previous quarter for the quarter that ended on July 30, 2023

A company that has managed to find and dominate markets such as gaming, Crypto and AI just ahead of exponential growth is US chipmaker Nvidia, which has managed to make the best of the opportunity, said Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance, NYU Stern School of Business.

In a conversation with CNBC, he talked about Nvidia’s post-earnings rally and stated that the company is worth $240 a share and not the supposedly $450-$500 a share that it is currently priced at. “I am not going to pay a premium price at the assumption that it will find undiscovered markets and will later dominate them,” he said, though confirming that he will not be selling his existing Nvidia stocks.

Damodaran further said that he was lucky enough to purchase Nvidia stocks at the right time, enough to make it a good investment. He hopes that the company will pull off the current draw to see its shares rise to $600-$700 ultimately.

Compared to Apple, Damodaran believes that Nvidia is already a game-changing tech player. “Nvidia is quite close to being a trillion-dollar company,” he says.

Suggesting a realistic share price of $240 (which is down almost 50 percent from its current price) Damodaran suggested calculations for an investor to purchase the same at the current premium price. He also highlighted the current AI craze and the potential it offers for the chipmaker. “The larger the potential AI market, it is more likely that Nvidia will dominate that space,” he said, noting that this is a judgemental decision given this stock has grown from $30 six years ago.

Explaining his position he said, "These are companies where you can see a momentum route in the other way very quickly. We have seen this with Tesla and I think we can see this in Nvidia as well. There will be a point sometime next year when one will not feel comfortable buying Nvidia at $150. The same analysts who have put buy option on the stock will put out sell option on the stock."

