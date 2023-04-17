 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvama sees high risk of OAI classification as Lupin facility faces US FDA heat

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Lupin's Pithampur Unit-2 had previously received a warning letter in November 2019 and was later classified as OAI in January 2019.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities sees a high probability of Lupin receiving an Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification after the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued form 483 with 10 observations for the company's Pithampur Unit-2 facility.

The US FDA has issues the Form 483 when a facility fails to comply with the drug regulator's manufacturing norms. The FDA's approval plays a vital role for Indian pharma companies as sales from the US market make up a sizeable share of revenue for them.

Lupin's Pithampur facility is among its largest plants and manufactures oral solids and contraceptives, ophthalmology and dermatology products. The unit-2 of this facility has been under the lens of the US FDA since June 2017. The unit had received a warning letter in November 2019 and was later classified as OAI in January 2019.

