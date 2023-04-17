Nuvama sees high risk of OAI classification as Lupin facility faces US FDA heat

Lupin's Pithampur Unit-2 had previously received a warning letter in November 2019 and was later classified as OAI in January 2019.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities sees a high probability of Lupin receiving an Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification after the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued form 483 with 10 observations for the company's Pithampur Unit-2 facility.

The US FDA has issues the Form 483 when a facility fails to comply with the drug regulator's manufacturing norms. The FDA's approval plays a vital role for Indian pharma companies as sales from the US market make up a sizeable share of revenue for them.

Lupin's Pithampur facility is among its largest plants and manufactures oral solids and contraceptives, ophthalmology and dermatology products. The unit-2 of this facility has been under the lens of the US FDA since June 2017. The unit had received a warning letter in November 2019 and was later classified as OAI in January 2019.

Nuvama analysed the Form 483 received by the drugmaker and classified three of the ten observations as serious, another three as moderately serious while others as benign. The firm also noted that observations were issued for practices across the board, including s production, quality and lab controls, equipment and investigations. Even though no observations were issued for data integrity, the brokerage believes the breadth and repetition of observations is a clear negative for Lupin.

This is because around 30-35 of the drugmaker's total 160 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) are pending from the plant under question, which will not only result in a delay in approvals but also erode some of its commercial potential.

Nuvama consequently slashed its FY24/25 EPS (earnings per stock) estimates by 4 percent to factor in the delay in plant clearance. "Given regulatory issues, delay in key launches and limited turnaround visibility we maintain our 'reduce' rating for Lupin," the brokerage wrote in its report. The firm also reduced its target price for the stock to Rs 620 from the earlier Rs 650.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.