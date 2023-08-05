Nuvama says NHAI awarding picks up: What should you do with road stocks?

Higher budget allocation for roads and government’s focus on road sector, has ignited confidence in the potential for growth in the road space, Nuvama Institutional Equities said. And project awarding by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accelerating in July is proof enough.

“The NHAI did not award any road project in April and May; however, it awarded three projects spanning approximately 87km in June and another four projects aggregating around 314km in July (compared with 188km of Letter of Awards issued in Jul-22 across eight projects),” the brokerage firm said.

In July, approximately 241 kilometers of roads were constructed, compared to 262 kilometers in June 2023 and 108 kilometers in July 2022. Throughout FY23, road awarding reached 6,310 kilometers across 179 projects, while the total road construction amounted to about 4,882 kilometers.

In FY23, the NHAI's awarding performance was not as expected.

The road transport and highways sector tops the list with the highest number of delayed projects, totaling 402. Railways follow with 115 delayed projects, and the petroleum industry has 86. Specifically, out of 749 projects in the road transport and highways sector, 402 are facing delays, a government report showed recently.

However, there is optimism for improved awarding in the future due to a higher budget allocation for roads. Although commodity prices have decreased, intense competition remains a concern, affecting profit margins.

Nevertheless, there are encouraging factors, including the RBI's decision to pause interest rate hikes, the government's focus on road development, and improved credit availability from banks.

In July, there were reports stating NHAI has planned to award 6,000 km of highways requiring over Rs 1.5 trillion investment in the current fiscal under the hybrid and EPC route, with the share likely to be 65 percent and 35 percent respectively.

Nuvama Institutional Equities suggested that road developers should focus on diversifying their projects across different segments. The ability to secure sufficient road orders at desired profit margins is now uncertain.

The brokerage firm believes both PNC Infratech and KNR Constructions, on which it has a 'buy' rating, have the potential to strengthen their order books by winning Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

