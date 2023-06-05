Nuvama Institutional Equities sees limited earnings risk for pharma sector

Representative Image

Analysing the trends emerging from the fourth quarter results of pharma companies, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities sees limited earnings risk for drug makers in the quarters to come.

The optimism for Nuvama is fueled by signs of steady growth in the Indian market, normalisation in US price erosion, and reducing input costs, trends that were seen across the industry in Q4.

"The following factors also aided 16 percent/29 percent sales/EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth on year for the pharma sectors, partly supported by revenues from gRevlimid," Nuvama highlighted in its report.

Moreover, over the last three quarter, the pharma sector saw 9 percent/4 percent PAT (Profit after tax) downgrade, which also limits the scope of much pressure hereon.

That said, Nuvama does see regulatory challenges as an overhang for the pharma industry.

As for the hits and misses in the fourth-quarter earnings season, Nuvama picked Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Torrent Pharma as clear winners. The broking firm was impressed by Sun Pharma's potential to report strong numbers despite the import alert on its Halol plant.

On the other hand, Torrent Pharma's strong India and Brazil, and margin aided growth while Zydus Life won over the Street with its superlative US

(gRevlimid and gTrokendi), steady India revenue and high value launches

which drove its margin.

Following the quarterly results, the only major rating change that Nuvama initiated within the pharma sector was that of Divi's Laboratories. The broking firm downgraded Divi's to 'reduce' citing pressure on its core business.

"Biocon, Cipla, Natco saw maximum earnings cut which were on expected lines (Cipla launch delays due to plant issues and Biocon integration) while Zydus Life (strong results) saw earnings increase," the firm highlighted.

Nuvama also noted that several pharma companies were increasingly investing on field force expansion and marketing to drive volume growth in India along with higher research and development spending to build global pipeline.

Another emerging trend that Nuvama underlined was the higher allocation of capital towards branded business, which is to ensure double-digit growth in the coming quarters.

Aside from this, the broking firm also played up the strong double-digit growth seen for most players while also putting focus on the mixed trend when it came to gross margins. While a negative impact of high input costs for some raw materials weighed on players like Divis and Ipca, followed by Lupin and Aurobindo, others like Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy's showed remarkable improvement in the last three quarters.

To round it all up, Nuvama chose industry leader Sun Pharma because of its robust specialty segment and Torrent Pharma due to its strong India business as the top picks within the sector.

