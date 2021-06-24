Nureca shares locked in 5% upper circuit after Hornbill Orchid India buys 2% stake

live bse live

Shares of Nureca were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit of Rs 1,627.50 on BSE in intraday trade on June 24, a day after Hornbill Orchid India Fund acquired a stake in the company.

Hornbill Orchid India Fund, a Mauritius-based hedge fund, acquired a 1.95 percent equity stake in Nureca, a home healthcare and wellness products seller.

Hornbill Orchid India Fund bought 1,95,766 equity shares in Nureca at Rs 1,549.97 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

The company on June 16 reported its March quarter profit at Rs 3.9 crore against Rs 2.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 33.1 crore against Rs 33 crore year-on-year.