Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore via bonds on April 16

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE.

PTI
 
 
State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on Thursday through issuance of unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.

"NTPC has decided to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on 16 April, 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.55 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity after 3 years 1 day," it said.

These bonds are issued under the approval obtained through shareholders' resolution on 21 August, 2019, it added.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Bonds News #Business #NTPC

