 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NTPC stock gains on record power generation in FY23

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

NTPC has registered its highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, implying about 11 percent YoY growth

NTPC clocks highest ever power generation in FY23, stock gains

Shares of NTPC rose around two percent intraday on April 3, as the company recorded its highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, an 11 percent growth from the previous year.

NTPC also posted a 65 percent YoY growth in its captive coal production at 23.2 MMT (million metric tonnes), while its non-fossil portfolio registered a 24 percent growth.

NTPC has taken several steps to augment coal production from its mines by using high-capacity dumpers and by increasing the fleet size of excavators, the power generator said.

Shares of the company ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 177.50 on the BSE on April 3.