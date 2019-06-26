App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC climbs 2% on bagging 40MW of solar projects from UPNEDA

The company said these projects will be set up under EPC mode and will add to the installed capacity of NTPC

NTPC shares gained 2 percent intraday on June 26 after receiving 40MW of solar projects from Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

The country's largest power generation company said it participated in the UPNEDA's tender for 500 MW solar capacity with two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand.

Reverse Auction was carried out on June 25, 2019 and NTPC won entire 40 MW of solar capacity bid at a tariff of Rs 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years, it added.

The company said these projects will be set up under EPC mode and will add to the installed capacity of itself.

The stock was quoting at Rs 141.40, up Rs 2.50, or 1.80 percent on the BSE at 0933 hours IST.

Note: The story was updated to change the date in the first paragraph. In the earlier version, it said June 25. 

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:51 am

