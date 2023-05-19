NTPC slips ahead of Q4 result; capacity addition, monetisation timeline in focus

Shares of NTPC were down over a percent on May 19 ahead of Q4 earnings. Trading volumes also fell. The stock was trading with volumes of 152,891 shares in the afternoon, compared to its five-day average of 298,759 shares, a drop of close to 50 percent.

According to Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, NTPC’s earnings will be driven by decent growth in power generation and commercialisation of new capacities, which will be partially offset by lower other income and higher interest cost or tax rate.

NTPC, one of the largest power generators in the country, is expected to report standalone net sales at Rs 39,770.8 crore, a 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth but a decline of 4 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ). Net profit is seen falling 14 percent YoY to Rs 4,861.8 crore, but sequentially, it could grow 9 percent, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm said NTPC would likely witness healthy growth in generation due to commercialisation of 4 GW over FY2023.

The market will monitor the NTPC management’s commentary on commercial capacity addition and the timeline for the monetisation of stake in the renewable asset subsidiary. The company’s installed capacity, including that of joint ventures and subsidiaries, is 71,644 MW.

At 2:02 pm, NTPC was trading at Rs 173.70, down 0.74 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.