NTPC shares surge over 3% on Goldman Sachs' bullish rating

NTPC shares gained over 3 percent, reaching Rs 193.60 at 1:34 pm on July 19, after foreign brokerage firm Goldman Sachs bestowed a favourable buy rating on the power sector giant, considering it as a top pick.

Goldman Sachs initiated the buy rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 265, indicating a potential upside of 42 percent.

The brokerage firm outlined two pivotal themes shaping India's power sector and influencing NTPC's growth prospects. Firstly, the economics-led renewable transition is gaining momentum, driven by the viability of round-the-clock renewables. This transformative approach offers traditional utilities like NTPC the opportunity to unlock a superior business model, leading to higher returns and access to a broader customer base.

Secondly, there is a concurrent onset of a peak power deficit cycle, attributed to a consistent rise in peak demand, which is met with insufficient 'firm' capacity addition. In this context, NTPC's strategic advantage of low-cost debt serves as a robust moat, positioning the company as a frontrunner in this transition.

In the view of Goldman Sachs, NTPC will emerge as a winner in this transition, as its 'structural advantage' of low-cost debt will provide a strong moat. Additionally, the rising peak shortages are expected to enhance the valuation of NTPC's legacy thermal business, similar to what was observed in the previous cycle.

In comparison, Goldman Sachs also gave a buy rating on SVJN at a target price of Rs 55. Conversely, the brokerage firm downgraded Tata Power to a sell rating at a target price of Rs 190, given the medium-term earnings headwind from global coal cost decline and limited growth catalysts in the renewables business since its partial monetisation in FY23.

As the power sector undergoes significant transformations, market players are keeping a close eye on NTPC, which appears to be well-positioned to capitalise on the evolving landscape.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.