 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NTPC shares rise 2% as Morgan Stanley sees 14% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 198.

NTPC Weightage: 3.9% Sector: Power Active equity schemes that held the stock: 195

Shares of NTPC gained 2 percent on March 3 with Morgan Stanley saying it sees around 14 percent upside.

The foreign brokerage firm has an overweight rating on shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 198. At 10:16am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 173.8, up 1.9 percent, on the BSE. The stock is trading closer to its 52-week high of Rs 182.95.

Morgan Stanley sees some catalysts for the stock to rally more. These are monetisation of renewable assets in the near term, new thermal orders, lower competitive intensity in acquiring stressed assets, and commissioning of pipeline plants.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here