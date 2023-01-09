 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC shares gain 1% on progress in PTC India stake sale

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

State-owned entities NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid Corp. of India and Power Finance Corp. are working with an adviser to weigh selling their stakes in PTC India

NTPC

Shares of NTPC gained one percent today as the company is said to be selling its stake in power trader PTC India.

At 10:15 am, the scrip was up 0.7 percent at Rs 170.25 on the BSE, whereas shares of PTC India were locked in its upper circuit at Rs 87.45, up five percent.

NTPC’s stock has been surged over 29 percent in the past one year and has gained 42 percent in past three years.

Adani is among the possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, while other Indian conglomerates are also evaluating whether to bid, Bloomberg reported.

State-owned NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid Corp and Power Finance Corp are working with an advisor to weigh selling their stakes of around 4 percent each. Bids are due as soon as the end of this month, the report said.

