Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC shares climb over 1% after Odisha power project becomes operational

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, NTPC said in a filing to BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of NTPC climbed over a percent on BSE on December 31 after it said 800 mw unit of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha has become operational.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the State-owned power giant is planning to add 10GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2022, which entails an investment of around Rs 50,000 crore, to be funded mainly by green bonds.

Close

The NTPC's plans to add 10GW solar energy capacity assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 175GW of clean energy by 2022.

Besides, the company will also set up solar energy projects without any long term (for 25 years) power purchase agreements (PPA) as it intends to sell the electricity to industrial as well as commercial consumers and also at energy exchanges.

The sector regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Authority (CERC) has already approved the real-time power market, which is expected to kick in by April 1, 2020.

Shares of NTPC traded 1.16 percent up at Rs 118.05 on BSE around 12:45 hours IST.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #NTPC #stocks

