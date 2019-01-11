App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC raises Rs 4,000 cr via bonds

Bidding for the bond issue opened on January 11 and it received an overwhelming response, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned power giant NTPC on January 11 said it has raised Rs 4,000 crore via bonds issued through private placement basis.

Bidding for the bond issue opened on January 11 and it received an overwhelming response, the company said in a statement.

Against an issue size of Rs 500 crore, with green shoe option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 3,500 crore, bids of Rs 12,520 crore were received, it said.

"The NTPC's series 67 Bond Issue through private placement, for which bidding took place today, has received overwhelming response from the investors," the statement said.

The issue generated lot of interest among investors, thereby pulling down the yield for 10-year bonds to attractive levels of 8.30 percent annualised.

The company said in the first 10 minutes of opening of the issue itself, subscription for the entire offering of Rs 4,000 crore was received.

The bonds shall be listed on NSE and BSE, it added.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #NTPC

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.