you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Q2 profit jumps 36% to Rs 3,400.8 cr on lower tax, higher operating income

Other income in Q2FY20 shot up 272.6 percent to Rs 814.85 crore compared to year-ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The country's largest power generation company NTPC has reported a whopping 36 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated profit for the second quarter (July-September), driven by lower tax cost, higher operating and other income.

Consolidated profit increased to Rs 3,400.8 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2493.86 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 24,459.7 crore in the quarter that ended on September 2019, the company said in its BSE filing.

Other income in Q2FY20 shot up 272.6 percent to Rs 814.85 crore as compared to the same period a year ago.

On the operating income front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,823.2 crore and margin expanded 316bps to 27.89 percent in Q2FY20.

Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,130 crore, down by 17.4 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal due to cut in corporate tax rate by the government in September.

The installed capacity of NTPC group increased to 57,106 MW at the end of September quarter, up by 6.4 percent over 53,651 MW in the year-ago period.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #NTPC #Results

