NTPC posts 7% YoY rise in Q2 profit; board approves share buyback of Rs 2,276 crore

NTPC on November 2 reported Q2FY21 standalone profit at Rs 3,504.80 crore, up 7.4 percent, against Rs 3,262.44 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The number was ahead of estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 2,906 crore.

Revenue from operations for the said quarter stood at Rs 24,677.14 crore, up 8.4 percent, against Rs 22,764.57 crore YoY.

Revenue came slightly below estimates of CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 24,810 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 7,181.3 crore against Rs 6,344 crore YoY and CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 7,430 crore. EBITDA margin for Q2FY21 stood at 29.1 percent against 27.9 percent YoY.

The company's board approved the share buyback of 19,78,91,146 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 115 per equity share for Rs 2,275.75 crore.

The company has fixed November 13, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.