NTPC, JSW Energy and Indian Energy Exchange to benefit from peak power demand: Jefferies

Global brokerage firm Jefferies believes power to be a multi-year story but 2023 could witness a pause. With the expectation of a peak power demand this summer season, Jefferies sees three companies-NTPC, JSW Energy, and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)-as beneficiaries of the peak demand.

Jefferies has recommended ‘buying’ shares of NTPC and JSW Energy, whereas it has given an ’underperform’ rating to IEX.

Central Electricity Authority anticipates a 4-5 percent YoY rise in April-May 2023 power demand. Jefferies pointed out that 85 percent of India’s residential demand is driven by durables such as air-conditioners, and coolers, among others, and soaring summer temperatures in 2022 led to shortages, which the Ministry is preparing for in advance.

Domestic coal stocks are at 11 days, above the normal level of 9 days. Coal plants have been directed to take up maintenance in advance and imported coal plants should run at full capacity after March 16, the brokerage firm said. It believes proactive measures will see majority of peak summer demand being met till normalising from monsoon July onwards.

Moneycontrol News