NTPC, JSW Energy and Indian Energy Exchange to benefit from peak power demand: Jefferies

Global brokerage firm Jefferies believes power to be a multi-year story but 2023 could witness a pause. With the expectation of a peak power demand this summer season, Jefferies sees three companies-NTPC, JSW Energy, and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)-as beneficiaries of the peak demand.

Jefferies has recommended ‘buying’ shares of NTPC and JSW Energy, whereas it has given an ’underperform’ rating to IEX.

Central Electricity Authority anticipates a 4-5 percent YoY rise in April-May 2023 power demand. Jefferies pointed out that 85 percent of India’s residential demand is driven by durables such as air-conditioners, and coolers, among others, and soaring summer temperatures in 2022 led to shortages, which the Ministry is preparing for in advance.

Domestic coal stocks are at 11 days, above the normal level of 9 days. Coal plants have been directed to take up maintenance in advance and imported coal plants should run at full capacity after March 16, the brokerage firm said. It believes proactive measures will see majority of peak summer demand being met till normalising from monsoon July onwards.

NTPC’s expensive gas plants have been given a go ahead for utilisation ramp up if power demand is higher, which could lead to NTPC seeing 3-5 percent Earnings Per Share (EPS) accretion for FY24 as it earns incentive on higher plant utilisation levels, Jefferies said.

For JSW Energy, the brokerage firm said the energy company has 13 percent capacity available for merchant, which is entirely based on imported coal. Merchant power prices are currently at Rs 6 per unit. “Every 5 percent change in this price could add 5-8 percent to FY24 EPS,” Jefferies said.

With respect to IEX, Jefferies expects higher exchange volumes to be a positive for the company. January-February 2023 have been weak volume months for IEX at a 3 percent YoY decline but March till date saw a 13 percent YoY dip.

“Our 4QFY23 estimates factor flat YoY volume growth, which needs volumes to rise 16 percent YoY in the second half of March. Every 5 percent rise in volumes could add 5 percent to FY24 EPS,” it said.

Shares of NTPC and IEX were flat, while those of JSW Energy were trading about one percent higher on the BSE.

However, the pause in power story is likely because of a couple of reasons. Firstly, Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) awards have slowed to just 4.6 GW in first nine months of FY23 with another 4-5 GW planned by March 2023 against the planned 15 GW.

Secondly, State Electricity Boards are not giving demand requirements to SECI as they are uncertain about the growth outlook post the next 24-36 months. Game-changing distribution reform seems to be on the back-burner for now till the May 2024 elections, the brokerage firm said.

Jefferies believes power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) spend, which has lagged generation, will pick up in 2023 which has prompted the brokerage firm to be positive on Power Grid Corporation of India with a ‘buy’ call. It has also hiked its FY23-25 EPS for Tata Power by 1-8 percent given better coal realisation, but marginally cut its target price on the stock to Rs 175 from Rs 180 due to higher discounting rate for coal DCF, but has retained its ‘underperform’ rating as power business is unlikely to surprise on our growth expectations.

Shares of Tata Power and Power Grid were down 0.2 and 1.9 percent respectively, on the BSE.