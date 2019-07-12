App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC gains after CLSA retains 'buy'; sees 22% upside on potential SJVN merger

SJVN could double hydro capacity with its pipeline of 2.7 GW of regulated hydro assets, said CLSA which like NTPC's merger & acquisition (M&A) strategy that is focused on acquiring operating regulated assets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NTPC shares gained more than a percent intraday on July 12 after global brokerage CLSA retained its buy call with a target price at Rs 157, implying 22 percent upside on potential SJVN merger.

"SJVN acquisition if happens is value-accretive M&A and better energy mix with renewables," the research firm said, adding acquisition would help NTPC triple its hydro capacity and double the share of renewables.

SJVN could double hydro capacity with its pipeline of 2.7 GW of regulated hydro assets, said CLSA which like NTPC's merger & acquisition (M&A) strategy that is focused on acquiring operating regulated assets.

Close

If the deal happens at current market price to 20 percent premium, it should be EPS-accretive, the brokerage said, adding NTPC is getting closer to lower under-recovery and has robust renewable energy growth.

The stock was quoting at Rs 130.40, up Rs 1.40, or 1.09 percent on the BSE at 948 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NTPC #SJVN

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.