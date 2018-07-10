NTPC gains 2%; Citi maintains buy, raises target to Rs 203

Shares of NTPC gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday as research house Citi has maintained buy call on the stock and target price raised to Rs 203 from Rs 196 per share.

The company is a top pick followed by Power Grid in India electric utilities and adjust EPS -3 percent to +3 percent over FY19-20, said Citi.

Coal availability issue is not solved, but it’s better than H2FY18, while under-recoveries could reduce substantially.

At 15:22 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 153.90, up Rs 2.80, or 1.85 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.95 and 52-week low Rs 149.45 on 27 October, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.14 percent below its 52-week high and 2.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil