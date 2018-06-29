NTPC gains 1% on acquiring majority stake in 2 power generating company

Share price of NTPC added 1.5 percent intraday Friday as company acquired majority stake in 2 power generating company in Bihar.

The comapny has acquired 27.36 percent equity of Bihar State Power Generation Co (BSPGCL) in Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam (KBUN) which owns 610 MW Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station.

It also acquired 50 percent equity of BSPGCL in Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC) which is developing 1980 MW Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in district Aurangabad, Bihar.

With this acquisition, KBUN and NPGC are now wholly owned subsidiaries of NTPC.

At 15:02 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 158.25, up Rs 2.20, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

