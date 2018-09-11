NTPC gains 1% as Nomura maintains buy with target Rs 203

Shares of NTPC gained 1 percent intraday Tuesday post the brokerage house Nomura has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 203 per share.

In the month of August, company's coal-fired PLF was at 71.4 percent, which was flat on MoM, while down 730 bps YoY, said Nomura.

The firm expect FY18-21 normalised EPS CAGR of 13 percent and see RoE improving to 12 percent in FY21 from 10.4% in FY18

At 10:21 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 170, up Rs 1.05, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil