Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC gains 1% as Nomura maintains buy with target Rs 203

The firm expect FY18-21 normalised EPS CAGR of 13 percent and see RoE improving to 12 percent in FY21 from 10.4% in FY18

Shares of NTPC gained 1 percent intraday Tuesday post the brokerage house Nomura has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 203 per share.

In the month of August, company's coal-fired PLF was at 71.4 percent, which was flat on MoM, while down 730 bps YoY, said Nomura.

The firm expect FY18-21 normalised EPS CAGR of 13 percent and see RoE improving to 12 percent in FY21 from 10.4% in FY18

At 10:21 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 170, up Rs 1.05, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:34 am

