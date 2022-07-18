English
    NTPC can become one of the biggest RE players in India: Jefferies

    The power producer has access to cheaper capital thanks to the sovereign backing

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    NTPC may be among the largest renewable energy (RE) companies in India and globally because of its financing structure and scale, said a Jefferies report.

    “RE capacity addition does not have the coal availability or price volatility issues of thermal power plants. Once a RE capacity is set up there is limited meaningful operational cost differentiation between companies. Financing structure (d:e mix) and rate give a meaningful advantage to NTPC, given its sovereign debt rating. The company can bid 10-15% lower than a competitor and still earn a similar equity IRR,” said the report. Equity Internal Rate of Return (IRR) captures the returns shareholders get after debt has been paid off.

    Also read: India will stop awarding renewable energy projects via e-reverse auctions: MNRE secretary

    NTPC has targeted 15GW RE capacity by FY25-26 but Jefferies expects it to reach only 10GW by that date. That said, Jefferies added that their estimates “will likely see upside surprise”. There is a “clear visibility” on 8GW capacity with 1.8 GW operation, 3.4 GW under construction and the remaining at award/financial closure stages, analysts wrote.

    The power producer is also likely to monetise some of its assets through stake sale in FY23, according to Jefferies.

    Sectoral changes

    Over the next five to eight years, the analysts expect significant changes in the power sector, one of which is RE capacity rising 82% by FY26-27 and 2.8x by FY30. “Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) should drive capacity addition until surplus power is absorbed by FY25E-26E,” it said.

    The other expected changes in the sector are thermal capex revival; transmission capex growing by over 15% (versus less than 5% in the last five years; game-changing policymaking especially for power distribution; and ramping up of green-hydrogen capacities.

    Also read: Tata Power plans Rs 75,000 crore investment in RE in five years

    Among the many policy initiatives that the brokerage is optimistic about are a tabled amendment to the Electricity Act 2003 “to allow private players in distribution with an option of potentially using the existing infrastructure; the possible raising of RPO requirements from the current 21.2% to 40% and “limiting SECI auctions to 2 or 3 times a year to ensure SEBs do not delay PPA signing in the hope of lower prices”, the report said.
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 04:51 pm
