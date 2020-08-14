172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|ntpc-beats-street-estimates-q1-profit-falls-6-yoy-revenue-slips-about-3-5703521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC beats street estimates; Q1 profit falls 6% YoY, revenue slips about 3%

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated NTPC's profit at Rs 1,775 crore and revenue at Rs 22,292 crore.

Electric utility firm NTPC on August 14 reported a 5.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.94 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Consolidated revenue came at Rs 26,194.76 crore, down 2.57 percent from Rs 26,886.22 crore in Q1FY20.

The number beat estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged NTPC's profit at Rs 1,775 crore and revenue at Rs 22,292 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 21.6 percent to Rs 8,947.7 crore against Rs 7,358.7 crore in Q1FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 34.2 percent against 27.4 percent YoY.

Shares of the company witnessed a spike after the quarterly earnings. At 1440 hours, the stock was 2.29 percent up at Rs 89.20 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 02:54 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.