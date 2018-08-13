NSE's NOW multiplied trade orders on May 24 due to tech glitch: Report

On May 24, the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) online equity tool NOW (Neat on Web) suffered a technical glitch due to which the traded quantity overshot by nearly 100 times in some cases due to a bug in the software and exceeded the risk and exposure limits of clients, reports BusinessLine.

NOW allows traders to use their own software and hardware for trading on the bourse. It is a shared computer to computer link and risk management tool for trading members, provided by NSE's subsidiary Dotex. This licensed trading software offers direct connectivity to the NSE for trade execution and data feeds through trading terminals, web-based browsers and mobile devices.

NSE’s web-based tool had instead of replicating the trade orders, multiplied them, following a system re-boot.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought a report from the exchange and also reprimanding the providers of the software. The market regulator’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had observed NOW and its main finding was that a software glitch had hit NOW.

The application software and operations support for NOW are provided by Thomson Reuters and the data centres are maintained by NSE Data.

“Orders placed in the NOW system by our dealers were displayed as rejected, but to our shock and surprise, the end-of-the-day file received from the exchange showed 4,200 Nifty call options were executed by the NOW software against our input order of 525,” said a letter from an NSE broker, who largely caters to retail clients.

Another letter said: “At 11:29 am on May 24, a single order placed via NOW was executed multiple times and there was no option to stop it. After a halt, when NOW was re-started at around 2:45 pm, we tried squaring up some of our positions but the software automatically executed more trades. At 3:30 pm (end of trading day) there were still more orders pending.”

Despite the tech glitch that NOW suffered, an NSE spokesperson claimed that there was no impact on NSE’s trading system and that the members could connect to the exchange through the other front-end applications from the broking entities.