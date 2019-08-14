App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE's clearing corporation to start interoperability in currency derivatives from August 19

In November 2018, Sebi laid down broad guidelines for operationalising the interoperable framework among clearing corporations which were required to be adhered to by June 1, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NSE Clearing Ltd on August 14 said it will implement interoperability in the currency derivatives segment from August 19, 2019. The interoperability among clearing corporations allows trading members to clear trades through a firm of their choice instead of going through the clearing corporation owned by the bourse on which the trade was executed.

"NSE Clearing Ltd has implemented interoperability in a phased manner with cash market segment going live on June, 17 and futures and options going live on July, 29, 2019," the clearing corporation said in a release.

In November 2018, Sebi laid down broad guidelines for operationalising the interoperable framework among clearing corporations which were required to be adhered to by June 1, 2019.

NSE Clearing Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange, is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the bourse.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NSE Clearing Ltd #SEBI

