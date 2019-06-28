App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSEL announces detailed Settlement Plan

On July 31, NSEL had said that it was suspending all trades on one-day contracts on the bourse from the next day and would also merge several days' settlement into one.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol Bureau

Threatened with legal action by brokers, the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) has come out with a detailed settlement plan for its existing contracts.

On July 31, NSEL had said that it was suspending all trades on one-day contracts on the bourse from the next day and would also merge several days' settlement into one.

Also Read: Show us the money, Motilal Oswal tells NSEL

Since the announcement led to a payment-default like situation, the government and the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), the regulator for all commodity derivatives trades in India, stepped in to resolve the crisis in which around Rs 5,500 crore worth of funds and commodities are involved.

According to a press release by NSEL, starting this Friday, (August 16, 2013) there will be pay-in every Friday and pay-out every subsequent Tuesday. The exchange plans to pay Rs 174.72 crore every week for 20 weeks. It hopes to pay Rs 86.02 crore every week for 10 weeks thereafter.

"I and my Management Team at the National Spot Exchange Limited have been solely and directly responsible for all operations, including screening of parties, warehouse management, risk management and other related company matters. As you are aware, there are 24 buyers are required to complete funds pay in obligation to ensure smooth settlement.  Therefore, the focus should be on these buyers/processors for realization of pending dues and on nothing else. I and my management team will solely focus on ensuring smooth settlement as per the schedule annexed herewith," MD and CEO of NSEL Anjani Sinha said in the press release.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office is planning to set up a special team headed by the Economic Affairs Secretary to look into the issue. (More details)

Below is the detailed pay-in/pay-out schedule by NSEL

SETTLEMENT CALANDER

Week

Pay in Day and Date

Pay out Day and Date

Amount (in crore)

1

Friday, August 16, 2013

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

174.72

2

Friday, August 23, 2013

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

174.72

3

Friday, August 30, 2013

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

174.72

4

Friday, September 06, 2013

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

174.72

5

Friday, September 13, 2013

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

174.72

6

Friday, September 20, 2013

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

174.72

7

Friday, September 27, 2013

Tuesday, October 01, 2013

174.72

8

Friday, October 04, 2013

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

174.72

9

Friday, October 11, 2013

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

174.72

10

Friday, October 18, 2013

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

174.72

11

Friday, October 25, 2013

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

174.72

12

Friday, November 01, 2013

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

174.72

13

Friday, November 08, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

174.72

14

Friday, November 15, 2013

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

174.72

15

Friday, November 22, 2013

Tuesday, November 26, 2013

174.72

16

Friday, November 29, 2013

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

174.72

17

Friday, December 06, 2013

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

174.72

18

Friday, December 13, 2013

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

174.72

19

Friday, December 20, 2013

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

174.72

20

Friday, December 27, 2013

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

174.72

21

Friday, January 03, 2014

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

86.02

22

Friday, January 10, 2014

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

86.02

23

Friday, January 17, 2014

Tuesday, January 21, 2014

86.02

24

Friday, January 24, 2014

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

86.02

25

Friday, January 31, 2014

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

86.02

26

Friday, February 07, 2014

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

86.02

27

Friday, February 14, 2014

Tuesday, February 18, 2014

86.02

28

Friday, February 21, 2014

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

86.02

29

Friday, February 28, 2014

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

86.02

30

Friday, March 07, 2014

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

86.02

31

During the above period, some members will settle their dues through sale of commodities, fixed assets, land and also through other measures

1219.71

 

 

TOTAL

5574.31

Note:

The Settlement Schedule is subject to bank holidays.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Aug 14, 2013 07:27 pm

tags #Forward Markets Commission #Market news #National Spot Exchange

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.