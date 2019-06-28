NSEL announces detailed Settlement Plan

On July 31, NSEL had said that it was suspending all trades on one-day contracts on the bourse from the next day and would also merge several days' settlement into one.
Moneycontrol Bureau
Threatened with legal action by brokers, the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) has come out with a detailed settlement plan for its existing contracts.
Since the announcement led to a payment-default like situation, the government and the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), the regulator for all commodity derivatives trades in India, stepped in to resolve the crisis in which around Rs 5,500 crore worth of funds and commodities are involved.
According to a press release by NSEL, starting this Friday, (August 16, 2013) there will be pay-in every Friday and pay-out every subsequent Tuesday. The exchange plans to pay Rs 174.72 crore every week for 20 weeks. It hopes to pay Rs 86.02 crore every week for 10 weeks thereafter.
"I and my Management Team at the National Spot Exchange Limited have been solely and directly responsible for all operations, including screening of parties, warehouse management, risk management and other related company matters. As you are aware, there are 24 buyers are required to complete funds pay in obligation to ensure smooth settlement. Therefore, the focus should be on these buyers/processors for realization of pending dues and on nothing else. I and my management team will solely focus on ensuring smooth settlement as per the schedule annexed herewith," MD and CEO of NSEL Anjani Sinha said in the press release.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office is planning to set up a special team headed by the Economic Affairs Secretary to look into the issue. (More details)
Below is the detailed pay-in/pay-out schedule by NSEL
|
SETTLEMENT CALANDER
|
Week
|
Pay in Day and Date
|
Pay out Day and Date
|
Amount (in crore)
|
1
|
Friday, August 16, 2013
|
Tuesday, August 20, 2013
|
174.72
|
2
|
Friday, August 23, 2013
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2013
|
174.72
|
3
|
Friday, August 30, 2013
|
Tuesday, September 03, 2013
|
174.72
|
4
|
Friday, September 06, 2013
|
Tuesday, September 10, 2013
|
174.72
|
5
|
Friday, September 13, 2013
|
Tuesday, September 17, 2013
|
174.72
|
6
|
Friday, September 20, 2013
|
Tuesday, September 24, 2013
|
174.72
|
7
|
Friday, September 27, 2013
|
Tuesday, October 01, 2013
|
174.72
|
8
|
Friday, October 04, 2013
|
Tuesday, October 08, 2013
|
174.72
|
9
|
Friday, October 11, 2013
|
Tuesday, October 15, 2013
|
174.72
|
10
|
Friday, October 18, 2013
|
Tuesday, October 22, 2013
|
174.72
|
11
|
Friday, October 25, 2013
|
Tuesday, October 29, 2013
|
174.72
|
12
|
Friday, November 01, 2013
|
Tuesday, November 05, 2013
|
174.72
|
13
|
Friday, November 08, 2013
|
Tuesday, November 12, 2013
|
174.72
|
14
|
Friday, November 15, 2013
|
Tuesday, November 19, 2013
|
174.72
|
15
|
Friday, November 22, 2013
|
Tuesday, November 26, 2013
|
174.72
|
16
|
Friday, November 29, 2013
|
Tuesday, December 03, 2013
|
174.72
|
17
|
Friday, December 06, 2013
|
Tuesday, December 10, 2013
|
174.72
|
18
|
Friday, December 13, 2013
|
Tuesday, December 17, 2013
|
174.72
|
19
|
Friday, December 20, 2013
|
Tuesday, December 24, 2013
|
174.72
|
20
|
Friday, December 27, 2013
|
Tuesday, December 31, 2013
|
174.72
|
21
|
Friday, January 03, 2014
|
Tuesday, January 07, 2014
|
86.02
|
22
|
Friday, January 10, 2014
|
Tuesday, January 14, 2014
|
86.02
|
23
|
Friday, January 17, 2014
|
Tuesday, January 21, 2014
|
86.02
|
24
|
Friday, January 24, 2014
|
Tuesday, January 28, 2014
|
86.02
|
25
|
Friday, January 31, 2014
|
Tuesday, February 04, 2014
|
86.02
|
26
|
Friday, February 07, 2014
|
Tuesday, February 11, 2014
|
86.02
|
27
|
Friday, February 14, 2014
|
Tuesday, February 18, 2014
|
86.02
|
28
|
Friday, February 21, 2014
|
Tuesday, February 25, 2014
|
86.02
|
29
|
Friday, February 28, 2014
|
Tuesday, March 04, 2014
|
86.02
|
30
|
Friday, March 07, 2014
|
Tuesday, March 11, 2014
|
86.02
|
31
|
During the above period, some members will settle their dues through sale of commodities, fixed assets, land and also through other measures
|
1219.71
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5574.31
|
Note:
|
The Settlement Schedule is subject to bank holidays.
