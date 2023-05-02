 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE warns investors against individuals running 'dabba trading' activities

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday cautioned investors against two persons running illegal dabba trading with guaranteed returns to investors.

Dabba trading is an illegal form of trading in shares, where operators of such trading rings allow people to trade in equities outside the stock exchange platform.

The cautionary statements came after NSE found that Suresh Jani and Vishnu Darak were providing dabba or illegal trading platforms with assured returns.

In addition, the bourse noted that Darak was offering to handle the trading accounts of investors by asking investors to share their user ID and password.