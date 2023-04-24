NSE warns against 2 entities running 'illegal' guaranteed return schemes

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 24 warned two entities, involving three people, who are allegedly involved in running an illegal guaranteed return scheme for gullible traders.

The exchange in two separate intimations notified a person named “Veena” associated with entity named “Algo Master” operating through mobile number “8530550095” and “8530990063”; and persons named “Ankita Mishra” and “Vishal” operating through mobile number “8237576347”.

NSE said while all of them were providing assured/guaranteed returns on investment in the stock market, the first two entities were also offering to handle trading accounts of investors by asking investors to share their credentials.

“The investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law,” NSE said in the releases.

"Further, investors are advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone. It may also be noted that the said persons/entities are not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the NSE," it added. NSE warned that participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost, and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange.

Moneycontrol News