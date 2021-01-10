MARKET NEWS

NSE Twitter handle shares Mouni Roy's pictures, issues apology after realising error

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

A careless mistake by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) triggered a series of memes and comments from netizens after the exchange posted pictures of actress Mouni Roy from its official Twitter handle on January 9.

The official Twitter handle of NSE commented 'Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking', with Roy's pictures.

chart 1

The Tweet left netizens perplexed as they tried to decipher the rationale behind the tweet. Having realised the embarrassing mistake, the NSE, however, deleted the post soon and issued an apology for the incident.

"It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," NSE wrote on Twitter.

Close

chart 2

The mistake fetched NSE with loads of comments, memes and even scolding.

Alok Jain of WeekendInvesting expressed his surprise at NSE's Tweet. "Can u believe the National Stock Exchange handle actually tweeted this ystdy!! @Roymouni has amazing luck!!," he wrote,

Chart 3

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andy Mukherjee wrote: "...Sebi is quite right to think that India’s biggest exchange has gotten ... well, a bit too lazy."

chart 4

NSE clearly said in his apology that the account was not hacked and termed the incident as a human error.
TAGS: #NSE
first published: Jan 10, 2021 09:58 am

