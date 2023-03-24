NSE to roll back 6% transaction charges on equity and F&O trading from April 1

The board of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 24 stated that it has decided to rolled back the 6 percent increase in transaction charges on equity cash and derivatives segment, with effect from April 1.

In January 2021, the charges were increased by 6 percent partly, to augment the investor corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaults.

Further with objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 per crore in equity cash and futures and Rs 1 lakh to Rs50 per crore in options.

"This above reduction in transaction charges partially offset by the recalibration of contribution to NSE IPFT will lead to effective reduction impact on overall transaction charges by around 4 percent," NSE stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates

Moneycontrol News