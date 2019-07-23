NSE to remove Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital from F&O segment

The National Stock Exchange of India, on July 23, decided to bar Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital from trading in the futures and options segment with effect from September 27, 2019.

"Members are requested to note that the contracts for new expiry months in above two securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months," NSE said.

The exchange further said that the contracts, which are set to expire in July 2019, August 2019 and September 2019, would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months.

Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above mentioned securities with effect from September 27, 2019, it added.

This was in continuation to the exchange circular dated July 22, wherein NSE had said it decided to remove nine stocks including Arvind, Hindustan Zinc, Engineers India, MCX, Raymond, IDBI Bank etc.