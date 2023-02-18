NSE to make replacement of stocks in 42 indices, removes Paytm from Nifty Next 50

The National Stock Exchange has announced replacement of stocks in total 42 indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Midcap 150, Midcap 100, Smallcap 50, Smallcap 100 and Smallcap 250, on February 17.

Among sectoral indices, the changes will also take place in Nifty Healthcare, Metal, Realty, and MidSmall Financial Services, while under thematic segment, indices like Nifty Commodities, Energy, Housing, India Consumption, India Digital, India Manufacturing, MNC, PSE, Mobility and India Defence will also see replacement of stocks.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its semi-annual review," the National Stock Exchange said in its circular.

These changes will become effective from March 31, 2023.

Sunil Shankar Matkar